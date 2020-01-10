Former Teays Valley Assisted Living employee claims he was forced to quit because of harassment, illegal actions

WINFIELD – Teays Valley Assisted Living is facing a lawsuit by a former employee who claims he was forced to quit due to harassment and illegal actions by the facility.

Ryan Navarro filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Teays Valley Assisted Living Inc. alleging breach of contract and violation of the West Virginia Wage, Payment and Collection Act and other West Virginia laws.

Navarro alleges that while he was employed by the defendant, he was forced to administer medications to patients and complete tasks that he was not qualified to complete since he lacked the proper credentials. He also claims he was watched on video cameras and falsely promised he would receive certification and a promotion to night manager.

The suit states the plaintiff worked for the defendant until he was forced to quit in August 2017.

Navarro seeks damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by D. Adrian Hoosier II of The Hoosier Law Firm PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joseph Reeder.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-219