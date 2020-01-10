Lincoln County couple sue Kia Motors, dealership over allegations Optima is defective

CHARLESTON – A Lincoln County couple is suing Kia Motors and a West Virginia auto dealership alleging their Kia Optima does not conform to the manufacturer's warranty.

Ezra Keyser and Sharon Keyser filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Kia Motors American Inc. and DM Motor Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, Uniform Commercial Code and the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

The Keysers purchased a 2018 Kia Optima on May 9, 2018, from DM that included a manufacturer's express warranty. They allege the vehicle is defective and after purchasing the vehicle, the Keysers began to experience "repeated nonconformities" with the vehicle.

The plaintiffs allege the defendants did not make the repairs necessary to conform the vehicle to the warranties.

The Keysers seek to cancel the contract, a trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1055