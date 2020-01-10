DHHR employee alleges she was fired after her maternity leave was extended by doctor

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services is facing a suit by a former employee who claims she was fired because her maternity leave had to be extended.

Leata Holcomb filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against the DHHR alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

The suit states Holcomb worked at the DHHR's Lakin Hospital facility as a certified nursing assistant. Holcomb was approved for maternity leave in June of 2018 and alleges that when her physician extended her leave in August of 2018, that she was fired.

She alleges she was discriminated against due to her disability and that she was denied her accommodation.

Holcomb seeks monetary and injunctive relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Walt Auvil and Kirk Auvil of the Employment Law Center in Parkersburg.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera L. Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1054