DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: 21 Dinsmore Attorneys in 60 Practice Areas Honored on 2020 Cincy Leading Lawyers List

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP - Charleston issued the following announcement on Dec. 30.
Cincy Magazine has named 21 Dinsmore & Shohl attorneys to its 2020 Leading Lawyers list. While Dinsmore’s 235 local attorneys comprise just 3.5 percent of all lawyers in the city, they represent seven percent of the 300 Cincy Leading Lawyers, demonstrating their superlative skills across dozens of practice areas.
All Leading Lawyers were nominated by local peers. The nomination list is then reviewed by the magazine’s editorial committee for final selection.
Dinsmore’s Leading Lawyers include 14 partners, five of counsel and two associates. Among them, they represent 60 services and/or practice groups that Dinsmore offers. The most-awarded areas of practice are Dinsmore’s Corporate & Transactional and Litigation groups, each of which boasts eight Leading Lawyers. Those are followed by Class Action and Product Liability with five Leading Lawyers apiece.
“To have a number of our transactional attorneys recognized in this way by peers is a tremendous honor,” said Dinsmore Corporate Department Chair Bobby Lucas. “It is an acknowledgement of the consistently high-quality legal work and client service provided by Dinsmore’s Corporate department.”
See the full list of Dinsmore Leading Lawyers and their areas of practice below.
Anthony Bickel, associate: 11, 13, 47
Calvin Buford, partner: 13
Eric Combs, partner: 9, 35, 44
Peter Draugelis, partner: 13, 32
Marty Dunn, partner: 11, 13, 40, 6, 47, 51
Michael Eagan, of counsel: 4, 9, 28, 35, 36, 44, 53, 54
William Freedman, of counsel: 12, 14, 22, 25, 26 43, 48, 52
Karen Gaunt, partner: 29, 30, 31, 35, 55
Michael Glassman, partner: 5, 10, 18, 19, 33, 34, 35, 41, 42, 50, 57, 59, 60
Michael Hawkins, partner: 1, 5, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 32, 33, 34, 41, 50, 57, 60
David Kamp, partner of counsel: 35
Kim Martin Lewis, partner: 7, 13
Charles Roesch, partner: 2, 5, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 33, 34, 41, 50, 57, 60
Bradley Ruwe, partner: 16, 17, 27, 45, 46, 56
Mark Silbersack, of counsel: 3, 4, 36, 37, 44, 53
Brian Sullivan, partner: 28, 35, 44
Mark Vander Laan, of counsel: 4, 23, 24, 35, 39, 48, 58
Adam Vernick, associate: 3, 13, 15, 32
George Vincent, partner: 8, 13, 24, 38
Ben Wells, partner: 12, 13, 14, 21, 22, 25, 48, 52
Frank Woodside, of counsel: 9, 26, 35, 36, 37, 44, 53, 54
ADR Center
Affirmative Action Plans/OFCCP Compliance
Antitrust & Trade Regulation (2)
Appellate (3)
Audits Counseling & Training (3)
Banking & Financial Services
Bankruptcy & Restructuring
Capital Markets
Class Action (5)
Collective Bargaining Negotiations (3)
Commercial Finance (2)
Compensation & Benefits (2)
Corporate & Transactional (8)
Corporate Taxation (2)
Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
Economic Development
Education Public Finance
Employment (3)
Employment Discrimination Litigation (3)
ERISA Litigation & Administrative Proceedings (2)
ESOPs
Executive Compensation (2)
Government Investigations
Government Relations (2)
Health & Welfare Benefits (2)
Health Care (2)
Health Care Public Finance
Insurance (2)
Intellectual Property
Intellectual Property Licensing
Intellectual Property Litigation
International Business (4)
Labor (3)
Labor Arbitrations (3)
Litigation (8)
Mass Tort (3)
Medical Malpractice (2)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Municipal & Government
Nonprofit Organizations
NLRB Issues (3)
OSHA
Private Client & Family Wealth Planning
Product Liability (5)
Public Finance
Public Utilities Public Finance
Real Estate (2)
Retirement Plan Documents (2)
Securities Enforcement
Strike Preparation/Litigation (3)
Tax Credits, Affordable Housing & Economic Development
Tax Planning (2)
Tort (3)
Toxic Tort (2)
Trademark Procurement/Management & Copyright
Traditional Government Finance
Wage/Hour Law (3)
White-Collar Crime
Workplace Safety
Wrongful Discharge (3)
Original source can be found here.