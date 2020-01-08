DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: 21 Dinsmore Attorneys in 60 Practice Areas Honored on 2020 Cincy Leading Lawyers List

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP - Charleston issued the following announcement on Dec. 30.

Cincy Magazine has named 21 Dinsmore & Shohl attorneys to its 2020 Leading Lawyers list. While Dinsmore’s 235 local attorneys comprise just 3.5 percent of all lawyers in the city, they represent seven percent of the 300 Cincy Leading Lawyers, demonstrating their superlative skills across dozens of practice areas.

All Leading Lawyers were nominated by local peers. The nomination list is then reviewed by the magazine’s editorial committee for final selection.

Dinsmore’s Leading Lawyers include 14 partners, five of counsel and two associates. Among them, they represent 60 services and/or practice groups that Dinsmore offers. The most-awarded areas of practice are Dinsmore’s Corporate & Transactional and Litigation groups, each of which boasts eight Leading Lawyers. Those are followed by Class Action and Product Liability with five Leading Lawyers apiece.

“To have a number of our transactional attorneys recognized in this way by peers is a tremendous honor,” said Dinsmore Corporate Department Chair Bobby Lucas. “It is an acknowledgement of the consistently high-quality legal work and client service provided by Dinsmore’s Corporate department.”

See the full list of Dinsmore Leading Lawyers and their areas of practice below.

Anthony Bickel, associate: 11, 13, 47

Calvin Buford, partner: 13

Eric Combs, partner: 9, 35, 44

Peter Draugelis, partner: 13, 32

Marty Dunn, partner: 11, 13, 40, 6, 47, 51

Michael Eagan, of counsel: 4, 9, 28, 35, 36, 44, 53, 54

William Freedman, of counsel: 12, 14, 22, 25, 26 43, 48, 52

Karen Gaunt, partner: 29, 30, 31, 35, 55

Michael Glassman, partner: 5, 10, 18, 19, 33, 34, 35, 41, 42, 50, 57, 59, 60

Michael Hawkins, partner: 1, 5, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 32, 33, 34, 41, 50, 57, 60

David Kamp, partner of counsel: 35

Kim Martin Lewis, partner: 7, 13

Charles Roesch, partner: 2, 5, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20, 33, 34, 41, 50, 57, 60

Bradley Ruwe, partner: 16, 17, 27, 45, 46, 56

Mark Silbersack, of counsel: 3, 4, 36, 37, 44, 53

Brian Sullivan, partner: 28, 35, 44

Mark Vander Laan, of counsel: 4, 23, 24, 35, 39, 48, 58

Adam Vernick, associate: 3, 13, 15, 32

George Vincent, partner: 8, 13, 24, 38

Ben Wells, partner: 12, 13, 14, 21, 22, 25, 48, 52

Frank Woodside, of counsel: 9, 26, 35, 36, 37, 44, 53, 54

ADR Center

Affirmative Action Plans/OFCCP Compliance

Antitrust & Trade Regulation (2)

Appellate (3)

Audits Counseling & Training (3)

Banking & Financial Services

Bankruptcy & Restructuring

Capital Markets

Class Action (5)

Collective Bargaining Negotiations (3)

Commercial Finance (2)

Compensation & Benefits (2)

Corporate & Transactional (8)

Corporate Taxation (2)

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Economic Development

Education Public Finance

Employment (3)

Employment Discrimination Litigation (3)

ERISA Litigation & Administrative Proceedings (2)

ESOPs

Executive Compensation (2)

Government Investigations

Government Relations (2)

Health & Welfare Benefits (2)

Health Care (2)

Health Care Public Finance

Insurance (2)

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property Licensing

Intellectual Property Litigation

International Business (4)

Labor (3)

Labor Arbitrations (3)

Litigation (8)

Mass Tort (3)

Medical Malpractice (2)

Mergers & Acquisitions

Municipal & Government

Nonprofit Organizations

NLRB Issues (3)

OSHA

Private Client & Family Wealth Planning

Product Liability (5)

Public Finance

Public Utilities Public Finance

Real Estate (2)

Retirement Plan Documents (2)

Securities Enforcement

Strike Preparation/Litigation (3)

Tax Credits, Affordable Housing & Economic Development

Tax Planning (2)

Tort (3)

Toxic Tort (2)

Trademark Procurement/Management & Copyright

Traditional Government Finance

Wage/Hour Law (3)

White-Collar Crime

Workplace Safety

Wrongful Discharge (3)

