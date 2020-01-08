BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Announces Newly Elected Partners

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 3.

Bowles Rice has elected five new equity and non-equity partners, effective January 1, 2020. The selections were approved at the regional law firm’s annual partners meeting in December 2019.

The two attorneys elected to equity partnership are:

Whitney R. Kerns, who focuses her practice in energy law and real estate development. She also serves as a professor at the West Virginia University College of Law, teaching its course on Coal, Oil and Gas Law. Kerns practices from the firm’s Morgantown, West Virginia office.

Peter G. Markham, who focuses his practice on civil litigation and appeals, government relations, health care and corporate governance. The leader of the firm’s commercial and financial practice group, Markham practices from the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office.

The three new non-equity partners are:

Michael C. Cardi, who focuses his practice on business litigation with an emphasis on complex commercial disputes. Cardi works from the firm’s Morgantown, West Virginia office.

Elizabeth M. Frame, whose practice encompasses a wide area of commercial and business law, including corporate, banking, health care, energy and financial services. Frame works from the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office.

Christopher H. Nahley, who focuses his practice on oil and gas law and real estate law. Nahley works from the firm’s Parkersburg, West Virginia office.

