FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso Announces Newest Member

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 3.

Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that Megan Fulcher Bosak has been elected Member, effective January 1, 2020.

Megan has been with our firm’s Charleston office since 2012. With proven results in everything from civil litigation in mass tort, asbestos, commercial/general litigation, and long-term care issues, Megan has demonstrated herself to be a sharp mind and a rising legal star.

