Morgantown mother says her 9-year-old son was dragged by Monongalia Co. school bus

MORGANTOWN – A Morgantown mother has sued the county school board, claiming a bus driver dragged her then 9-year-old son after closing the bus door on him.

Franki C. Johnson filed the complaint Dec. 23 in Monongalia Circuit Court against the Monongalia County Board of Education on behalf of her son Adrian Farley.

According to the complaint, the boy was attempting to get on the school bus Feb. 5, 2018, when the unnamed driver closed the door on him, “proceeding to drive dragging Adrian Farley for some distance causing injuries … before the driver stopped, opened the door to free Adrian Farley and bring him on the bus.”

The complaint goes on to say the driver gave the boy no medical attention, rather he “proceeded to drive Adrian Farley to the school despite him being injured, traumatized and crying.”

Johnson says her son sustained serious injuries and was forced to seek medical treatment and counseling.

She also says her son medical expenses in addition to pain and suffering, mental anguish, aggravation, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, past and future medical and counseling expenses and other damages. She says she also suffered a loss of parental consortium in addition to medical expenses, counseling expenses, mental anguish, aggravation, inconvenience, annoyance and loss of income.

Johnson and Farley seek compensatory and general damages as well as pre- and post-judgment interest, attorney fees, court costs and other relief.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Daniel P. Taylor of Dittmar, Taylor & Makricostas in Weirton. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Debra Scudiere.

Monongalia Circuit Court case number 19-C-397