St. Mary's Medical Center faces suit after woman dies from infection

HUNTINGTON – St. Mary's Medical Center and others are facing a negligence suit filed by the estate of a woman who died during surgery to treat an infection.

Michael Black II, administrator of the estate of Stephanie Black, filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against B. Joseph Touma M.D., and St. Mary's Medical Center Inc. alleging negligence.

The suit states Stephanie Black, 42, went to St. Mary's Medical Center on Nov. 24, 2017, due to throat swelling, shortness of breath and other symptoms. While at the hospital, Touma treated Black and on Nov. 26, 2017, performed surgery for a pyogenic odontogenic infection and abscess that was compressing her airway, the suit states.

The suit states Black died shortly after being taken into surgery and the plaintiff alleges her death was a result of Touma failing to immediately identify and drain the decedent's infection.

The plaintiff seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Ben Salango and Patrick Salango of Preston & Salango PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-483