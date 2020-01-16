West Virginia Record

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Woman sues Mardi Gras Casino after slipping, fracturing knee at resort restaurant

State Court

By Marian Johns | Jan 16, 2020

CHARLESTON – A Summers County woman is seeking damages from the owner of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort after fracturing her knee in a fall at the property.

Elsie Hash filed a complaint in the Kanawha Circuit Court against Delaware North Cos. Inc. alleging negligence. 

Hash was at the defendant's facility on Nov. 10, 2018. She alleges that while walking up to the buffet, she slipped on a puddle of "clear liquid" and sustained a fractured knee cap. She claims the liquid appeared on the floor shortly after the buffet had opened and trays of food had been carried across the floor to the buffet tables. 

The plaintiff alleges the defendant failed to warn of the spill.

Hash seeks a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Scott Kaminski of Kaminski Law PLLC in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1050

