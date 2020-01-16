South Central Regional Jail inmates allege broken dishwasher caused chemical burns

CHARLESTON – Two South Center Regional Jail inmates who suffered chemical burns from a dishwasher allege the issue was reported but never repaired.

Benny Gray and Timothy Kerns filed separate complaints in Kanawha Circuit Court against Trinity Services Group Inc. and David Quinn alleging negligence.

Both were inmates at the South Central Regional Jail in the spring of 2019. They claim they and other inmates had complained about the malfunctioning dishwasher to Quinn and Trinity, which handles the food services for the jail, but it was not repaired. Both allege they sustained chemical burns from the dishwasher,

Both seek damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. Both are represented by Paul Stroebel of Stroebel & Johnson PLLC in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case numbers 19-C-1047 and 19-C-1048