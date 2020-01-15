Former Cabell Huntington therapist alleges he was terminated for filing workers' compensation benefits

HUNTINGTON – A former Cabell Huntington Hospital respiratory therapist alleges he faced retaliation and was terminated for filing for workers' compensation benefits.

Bradley Vance filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act

Vance alleges he worked for Cabell Huntington Hospital for 19 years. On Jan. 17, 2017, the suit states he fell down steps, injured his knee and filed for workers' compensation. He alleges he returned to work that March and had knee surgery in July. The suit states his doctor cleared him for work in November 2017.

He alleges he was required to undergo the defendant's irrelevant occupational testing and that the defendant failed him and refused to let him work. He was placed back on workers' compensation, which was terminated in February 2018. The plaintiff was terminated on April 20, 2018, 10 days before he was scheduled for another surgery, the suit states.

Vance seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Richard Walters and Carl Shaffer of Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-481