Veteran claims he faced disability discrimination while working for Panera Bread

BECKLEY – A U.S. Marine veteran who resides in Fayette County alleges Panera Bread failed to provide him reasonable accommodation and fired him based on false and pretextual reasons.

Michael Gilbert filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Pan Pennsylvania LLC, doing business as Panera Bread, and Stacey Morrison alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

Gilbert alleges he worked as assistant manager at Panera's Beckley location. In January 2019, the suit states Gilbert sought treatment for knee and hip pain and depression related to his previous military service. He alleges he was denied accommodation for time off from work to seek treatment and was fired over false allegations of inappropriate behavior without an investigation.

Gilbert seeks back pay, compensatory damages, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Sean Cook of The Warner Law Offices in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-460