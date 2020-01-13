Woman claims her miscarriage was a result of stress from robbery while working at Dollar General store

BECKLEY – Dollar General is facing a suit filed by a former cashier who alleges her miscarriage was caused due to stress after being the victim of a robbery while working at a Raleigh County store.

Melinda Lester filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Dolgencorp LLC doing business as Dollar General alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

The suit states Lester began working for Dollar General in Raleigh County as a cashier in 2010. While pregnant and working at the store, she was the victim of a robbery. Lester alleges she suffered a miscarriage as a result of stress she suffered from the robbery and that she had warned Dollar General of the "unsafe work environment" prior to the robbery. She also claims Dollar General refused to provide her requested accommodations prior to the robbery for her disability.

Lester seeks compensatory and punitive damages and all other just relief. She is represented by Greg Hewitt of Hewitt & Salvatore PLLC in Fayetteville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-459-B