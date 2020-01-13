Woman alleges Planet Fitness voided membership agreement when employee filmed female customers

BECKLEY – A woman claims Planet Fitness refuses to cancel and continues to bill her for membership after she learned an employee was secretly videotaping women using tanning beds.

S.S., in her own capacity and on behalf of others similarly situated, filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against United PF Lom LLC, doing business as Planet Fitness United, and PLA-FIT Franchise LLC alleging breach of contract and violation of West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The suit states S.S. was a member of the Planet Fitness in Raleigh County. She alleges that in June 2019, she learned a Planet Fitness employee was "criminally videotaping" females using the facility's tanning beds.

S.S. claims Planet Fitness refused to cancel her membership, continues to charge her for the membership and is attempting debt collection. She alleges the defendant's act of illegally filming female customers voided the membership agreement

S.S. seeks monetary relief of less than $75,000 and all other just relief. She is represented by Greg Hewitt and Anthony Salvatore of Hewitt & Salvatore PLLC in Fayetteville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-457-K