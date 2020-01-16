West Virginia Record

Man alleges Altice Technical wrongfully fired him after being injured on the job

By Marian Johns | Jan 16, 2020

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County man claims he was wrongfully fired by Altice Technical Services for failing to appear at work while on physician-ordered medical leave. 

John McDonald filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Altice Technical Services US Corp. and others alleging wrongful discharge and failure to accommodate under the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

The suit states McDonald was injured on May 17, 2019, while working for the defendants and required medical leave until May 29, 2019, which was then extended to June 3, 2019. He alleges that he was wrongfully fired on May 30, 2019, for failing to appear for work despite having communicated to the defendants about his physician's work restriction. 

McDonald also alleges the defendants sent law enforcement to his home to announce his termination and to retrieve the company truck that he was issued. He alleges his termination was motivated by his medical condition.

McDonald seeks compensatory and punitive damages, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Clayton Anderson of the Masters Law Firm in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1042

