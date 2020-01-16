Man struck by Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority vehicle alleges driver 'appeared distracted'

CHARLESTON – A pedestrian who was struck by a Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority driver and vehicle while walking across the street in Charleston alleges his injuries cost him more than $100,000 in medical treatment.

John Staunton IV filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Howard Harwick and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority alleging negligence.

Staunton alleges he was crossing Washington Street in Charleston on Oct. 19, 2017, when Harwick, a Kanawha Regional Transportation Authority employee, struck him with an SUV owned by the transportation authority. Staunton alleges he was thrown into the air and landed on the pavement, causing severe injuries.

The suit states witnesses stated Harwick appeared to be speeding, "appeared distracted" and was "straddling the lanes" prior to the accident.

Staunton seeks actual and compensatory damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Mark Moreland in Lewisburg.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod J. Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1041