Guardian of Hilltop Center resident alleges facility failed to prevent multiple falls

FAYETTEVILLE – A Fayette County nursing facility is alleged to have failed to provide a safe environment for a resident who fell multiple times.

Jeanette Pennington, full guardian of William King III, filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Genesis Healthcare LLC and Saddle Shop Road Operations LLC, doing business as Hilltop Center, alleging negligence and reckless misconduct.

The suit states King became a resident of Genesis Healthcare's Hilltop Center nursing home on July 27, 2018. The plaintiff alleges King suffered from multiple falls and injuries and that the defendants failed to provide a safe environment, including proper supervision, to prevent King from falling.

Pennington is seeking all damages allowed under state law, a trial by jury, attorneys' fees and punitive damages. She is represented by Jeff D. Stewart, Andrew L. Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart Bell in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-15