Former Rescare employee files retaliatory discharge suit, alleges client struck her

HUNTINGTON – A former Rescare employee alleges she was terminated in retaliation after a client injured her.

Virginia Scott filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Rescare Behavior Services Inc. alleging retaliatory discharge, harassment and hostile work environment.

Scott alleges she began working for Rescare on March 8, 2018, as a direct support specialist who helped clients with daily living activities. She alleges that in September 2018 she was assigned to a client who was known for using discriminatory language against African-Americans.

Scott claims that she continued to be assigned to the client despite requesting transfers and that on Jan. 21, 2019, the client began to attack her with "repeated blows" and caused a head injury.

The suit states following the attack, she was placed on unpaid administrative leave and was terminated on Feb. 7, 2019. She alleges she has been unable to find employment since her termination.

Scott seeks lost wages, front pay, back pay, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Hoyt Glazer of The Law Office of Hoyt Glazer PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-479