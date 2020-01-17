Woman claims Mercer County physician's negligence caused bowel injury

PRINCETON – A Monroe County couple is seeking damages from a Princeton physician for complications the wife endured from a surgery.

Julie Francis and Michael Francis filed a complaint in the Mercer Circuit Court against Dr. Joe Ellington Jr. alleging negligence.

The suit states Julie Francis underwent laparoscopy surgery performed by Ellington on Oct. 25, 2017, on her uterus. The plaintiffs allege Ellington perforated the fundus of her uterus during the procedure and converted the operation to a full open surgery. The suit states Ellington made a hole in her bowel during the surgery but failed to inspect and discover it.

The plaintiff alleges she did not have another surgery to repair her bowel until Oct. 30, 2017, had an abdominal infection and needed a prolonged hospitalization.

The plaintiffs seek damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Tony O'Dell and Cheryl Fisher of Tiano O'Dell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 19-C-259