BENESCH FRIEDLANDER COPLAN & ARONOFF LLP: Benesch Names 9 New Partners for 2020

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 10.

Benesch is pleased to announce that Kristen-Elise F. DePizzo, Kathryn Kramer Gaydos, Jonathon Korinko, Christopher J. Letkewicz, Michael J. Meyer, Ryan D. Moore, Juan Morado Jr., Adam Primm, and Kathleen M. Vlasek have been named partners of the firm.

“These attorneys have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to our clients during their tenure with the firm,” said Gregg Eisenberg, Managing Partner of Benesch Law. “They have made remarkable contributions to our growth and remain committed to our long standing culture of client service. We are excited to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to their continuing contributions to Benesch’s success.”

Kristen-Elise F. DePizzo | Litigation Practice Group

Kristen-Elise’s practice focuses on preparing cases for trial, which enables her to assist clients in resolving complex commercial disputes in various breach of contract, employment, and other litigation matters. She also has extensive experience in defending against regulatory investigations and conducting internal investigations, including in employment and merger contexts.

Kathryn Kramer Gaydos | Real Estate & Environmental Practice Group

Kathryn’s practice focuses on the representation of corporate landlords in commercial retail leasing transactions. She has experience negotiating commercial retail leases with national, regional, and local tenants, which have ranged in size from anchor tenants, to restaurants, to small shop retailers. She also has experience representing tenants in commercial retail lease negotiations, as well as representing both landlords and tenants in industrial and office lease negotiations.

Jonathon Korinko | Litigation and Construction Practice Groups

Jonathon focuses his practice on representing and counseling clients in all aspects of construction law. Jonathon prosecutes and defends claims involving contractual breaches, deficient design, defective work, schedule disputes, and liens and bonds in federal and state courts throughout the country as well as before various arbitration tribunals. Jonathon also counsels clients in risk management, contract negotiation, claim management and avoidance, and project documentation.

Christopher J. Letkewicz | Litigation Practice Group

Chris concentrates his practice on representing a broad range of clients in high-stakes complex commercial litigation matters in federal and state courts across the country. He has an extensive track record of obtaining dismissals, summary judgments, appellate court affirmances of favorable trial court judgments and favorable settlements for clients.

Michael J. Meyer | Litigation Practice Group

Michael represents companies in several industries, including consumer manufacturing, energy, lending, real estate, private equity, and technology in lawsuits regarding complex contract disputes, commercial leases, consumer protection claims, and trade secret protection. Michael has prosecuted and defended claims on behalf of clients serving as first chair counsel at the trial level, the appellate level, and in alternative dispute resolution forums such as the American Arbitration Association.

Ryan D. Moore | Corporate & Securities Practice Group

Ryan is a business attorney whose day-to-day practice is focused on counseling public, privately-held businesses and private equity funds on a full range of commercial and private equity matters, including mergers and acquisitions, capital formation matters, corporate governance and other commercial transactions. His experience working with businesses and private-equity funds spans a broad and diverse range of industries and size, including, manufacturing, technology, services, healthcare, advertising, digital media and regulated industries with a focus on the fast-growing cannabis industry.

Juan Morado Jr. | Health Care & Life Sciences Practice Group

Juan advises hospitals, health systems, physician groups, pharmacies, cannabis businesses and other clients, helping them to ensure compliance while navigating complex regulatory requirements and implementation of industry best practices. Juan is one of the leading Certificate of Need (CON) attorneys in Illinois, successfully working with clients to establish new hospitals, surgery centers, nursing homes, and obtain regulatory approval for complex multi-million dollar facility changes of ownership. Juan also works with a wide range of clients dealing with both internal and government investigations, issues involving disadvantaged business enterprises, and property tax exemption.

Adam Primm | Labor & Employment Practice Group

Adam maintains a growing labor and employment practice that includes representing public and private sector employers in all areas of employment and labor relations, as well as related employment litigation before federal and state administrative agencies and in trial courts in over 20 states. Adam has experience and has handled numerous cases and charges involving employee misclassification, wages and overtime, meal and rest breaks, wrongful discharge, retaliation, and discrimination, including ADA, age, race, pregnancy, gender, sexual harassment, and intentional torts.

Kathleen M. Vlasek | Real Estate & Environmental Practice Group

Kathleen focuses her practice on commercial, retail, office, and industrial leasing transactions. She has experience drafting, negotiating, and reviewing retail leases, amendments, and other related documents on behalf of retail landlords with tenants of all sizes, including grocery stores and other anchors, restaurants, and outparcels. In addition, she has represented landlords and tenants in connection with leasing for office, industrial, warehouse, and other commercial uses. Kathleen’s practice also includes the representation of buyers and sellers in the acquisition and disposition of industrial, retail, office, and multi-family properties, including with respect to title, survey, and environmental issues.

