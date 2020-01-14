BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Welcomes Four New Attorneys to Firm

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 8.

Bowles Rice is very pleased to welcome attorneys Julie A. Moore, Trey B. Morrone, Chelsea V. Prince and Patrick C. Timony to the firm.

Julie A. Moore is an experienced and highly skilled labor and employment attorney whose practice spans the employment law spectrum and consists of advice and counseling, as well as defending litigation involving both single-plaintiff and class action employment disputes. Julie represents employers from a wide variety of industries, including health care, higher education, transportation, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing, hospitality and non-profits. She practices from the firm’s Morgantown office.

Moore earned her law degree, magna cum laude, from Duquesne University School of Law in 2009, where she was a member of the Duquesne Law Review, an Order of the Barristers inductee and the recipient of the ABA-BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Labor and Employment Law.

Trey Morrone brings nearly thirty years of experience in the areas of education law, municipal law and governmental representation and administration to the firm’s Education Law Group. The firm’s Charleston office will serve as his “home base.” Morrone is the former President of the Wayne County Board of Education and has served leadership roles with several education-based organizations, including the Mountain State Educational Service Cooperative and the West Virginia School Board Association. Additionally, he has classroom experience as a teacher of elementary, middle, high school and college level students.

From 1999 to 2007, Morrone served as Mayor of the City of Kenova. Prior to that role, he served as the city’s attorney. He earned his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1988.

Chelsea V. Prince is a seasoned litigator who represents health care systems and individual providers in litigation arising from the provision of medical care and treatment to patients, including medical malpractice allegations and professional licensing disputes. Her litigation practice also includes high exposure wrongful death claims on behalf of insured clients and direct defense of insurers against claims of unfair trade practices and common law bad faith. She practices from the firm’s Morgantown office.

Prince is a frequent guest author and presenter on topics related to the Medical Professional Liability Act. She earned her law degree in 2010 from the West Virginia University College of Law, where she was a member of the West Virginia Law Review and the Order of the Coif (a distinction given to the top ten percent of the graduating class).

Patrick C. Timony returns to Bowles Rice as a non-equity partner in the firm’s Charleston office. He joined Bowles Rice in 2011 after graduating from law school and left the firm briefly in 2018 to practice in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. As a member of the firm’s Litigation department, Timony represents businesses and individuals throughout West Virginia primarily in the areas of commercial, construction and financial services litigation.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Timony earned his law degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he was a member of the Mississippi Law Journal and the Dean’s Leadership Council. He regularly provides pro bono representation to low-income individuals in landlord-tenant disputes.

Original source can be found here.