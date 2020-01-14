JACKSON KELLY PLLC: Jackson Kelly PLLC Elevates Four Attorneys to Firm Member

Jackson Kelly PLLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 7.

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that the firm has elevated attorneys Brittany J. Alston, Nicklaus A. Presley, Jeffrey R. Soukup, and Sandra K. Zerrusen to Member, all effective January 1.

Ellen Cappellanti, Managing Member, congratulated the newly promoted attorneys, “I am thrilled to introduce our new Members. Jackson Kelly takes great pride in all our lawyers, and this elevation to Member is just one way to demonstrate achievement and responsibility. These promotions are well deserved.”

Brittany J. Alston is based in the Morgantown, West Virginia office. She focuses primarily on business law and real estate. Alston earned a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University, and received her Juris Doctor from West Virginia University College of Law.

Nicklaus A. Presley practices out of the Firm’s office in Charleston, West Virginia. His practice focuses primarily on utility regulation. Presley received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Marshall University and a Master of Business Administration from Marshall University Graduate School of Management. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Jeffrey R. Soukup practices out of the Firm’s office in Lexington, Kentucky. Soukup’s practice focuses primarily on areas of general litigation, appellate litigation, workers' compensation, and federal black lung claims. Soukup received his Juris Doctor from University of Kentucky College of Law after earning a Bachelor of Science from University of Illinois – Urbana/Champaign.

Sandra K. Zerrusen is based in the Firm’s Akron, Ohio office. She focuses her practice on commercial litigation and class action and complex litigation. Zerrusen received her Juris Doctor from University of Akron School of Law, after earning a Bachelor of Science from John Carroll University.

