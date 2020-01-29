MSHA inpsector claims she was sexually harassed during visit to ICG Tygart Valley coal mine

GRAFTON – A coal mine inspector alleges a Tygart Valley employee sexually harassed her during an underground inspection.

Rebecca Bradberry filed a complaint in Taylor Circuit Court against ICG Tygart Valley LLC, doing business as ACI Tygart Valley, and Charles Lucas alleging negligence, vicarious liability, violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit states Bradberry worked as a coal mine inspector for the Mine Safety and Health Administration. She alleges that while doing an underground inspection on Nov. 14, 2017, at ICG's Leer Mining complex, she was left alone with one of its employees, Lucas, who made unwelcome, offensive sexual advances including grabbing, touching and trying to kiss her. Bradberry alleges Lucas also exhibited similar behavior in July of 2016 and that she had asked not to be left alone with him again.

The plaintiff alleges ICG was negligent and breached its duty to provide her with a safe environment.

Bradberry seeks special, general and punitive damages; a trial by jury; interest; and all other just relief. She is represented by Matthew Hansberry of The Hansberry Law Office PLLC in Bridgeport.

Taylor Circuit Court case number 19-C-49