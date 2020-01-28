Woman claims KFC employee shut drive-thru window shut on her hand

BECKLEY – A woman claims a KFC employee closed the drive-thru window on her hand while she was attempting to return an order.

Betty Lou Staton filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Acedeuce 2 LLC, Fulenwider-Phoenix Foodservice, Fulenwider Enterprises Inc. and Bryanna Bragg alleging negligence, vicarious liability and negligent supervision.

Staton alleges she and her granddaughter placed an order at the drive-thru window at at the defendants' Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on April 16, 2018. She alleges that the containers on her food order were not properly closed causing the contents to spill into the bag. She claims after walking up to the drive-thru window in an attempt to fix the order, KFC employee Bragg became argumentative and forcefully shut the window on her right hand when Staton attempted to hand back the order as directed by management.

Staton seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Robert Cline Jr., Brian Bigelow and Benjamin Hatfield of Farmer, Cline & Campbell PLLC in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-484-K