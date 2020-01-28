West Virginia Record

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Fayette County man alleges GM did not replace Chevy truck per warranties

State Court

By Marian Johns | Jan 28, 2020

General Motors' headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan. | Pixabay

BECKLEY – A Fayette County man is suing General Motors claiming violation of the West Virginia's Lemon Law. 

Steve Louisos filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against General Motors LLC alleging violation of West Virginia's Lemon Law. 

Louisos alleges he purchased a new 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Dec. 31, 2018, from a General Motors authorized dealership. He alleges that after his purchase, he experienced repeated nonconformities with the vehicle, some which "may be life threatening." Louisos claims that after numerous attempts, General Motors did not bring the vehicle in conformity with its warranties or replace it.

Louisos seeks damages, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Anthony Salvatore of Hewitt & Salvatore PLLC in Fayetteville. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-479-D

