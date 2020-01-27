Mercer County Nursing & Rehab faces negligence suit after patient develops skin injuries, UTI

PRINCETON – A Bluefield nursing home is facing a negligence claim after a patient developed skin injuries and a urinary tract infection.

Mark White, power of attorney of Joe White, filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC, doing business as Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; Wisteria LLC; and AMFM LLC alleging negligence and reckless misconduct.

The suit states Joe White became a resident of Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation on Feb. 1, 2019. The plaintiff alleges Mercer failed to "provide adequate supervision and safety devices" that resulted in Joe White developing pressure-related skin injuries and a urinary tract infection.

The plaintiff seeks punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 19-C-272