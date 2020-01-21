Raleigh County woman claims GM failed to comply with manufacturer's warranty

BECKLEY – A Raleigh County woman is seeking a replacement vehicle from General Motors over allegations the Chevrolet vehicle she purchase is defective.

Emily Adkins filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against General Motors LLC alleging violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and the West Virginia Lemon Law.

Adkins alleges she purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for $28,325 on Sept. 4, 2018, from Ramey Motors Inc. She alleges the vehicle included a three-year or 36,000 mile bumper-to-bumper coverage, five-year or 60,000 mile powertrain coverage and other warranties.

The plaintiff alleges the vehicle has a defective engine/electrical system that causes jerking and the check engine light to intermittently light. Adkins claims that after several attempts to repair the issue, the defects still remain. She alleges the defendant has failed to comply with its written warranty.

Adkins seeks replacement of the vehicle, return of all monies paid, attorney's fees and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Michael Bailey of Bailey Legal Services PLLC in Barboursville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-468-K