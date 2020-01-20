Wheeling law firm donates $37,000 to charity

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Bordas & Bordas announced it made a large donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh in a partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2019-2020 season.

The law firm donated $500 to the Ronald McDonald House for every sack made by the Steelers defense, including the pre-season, bringing the total to 74 sacks and $37,000.

"At Bordas & Bordas, we feel it is important to give back to the organizations in our community," Managing Partner Jamie Bordas said. "We joined the Sacks for Kids program five years ago and we have been very pleased to provide philanthropic support to the Ronald McDonald House through the partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers."

The Ronald McDonald House helps families with children being treated in a nearby medical center. The charity has chapters in 64 countries and regions and often provides housing and meals at little or no cost to families so that they can focus on their loved ones and not have to worry about hotels and travel while their child is in the hospital.

"Although the Steelers' season didn't result in a playoff run, the defense was outstanding all year and once again was at the top of the league in sacks," Bordas said. "That helped make this partnership a real winner."

Bordas & Bordas is a plaintiff's litigation firm and is based in Wheeling. There are offices in Pittsburgh, Pa.; St. Clairsville, Ohio; and Moundsville. The 19 attorneys are based in the Wheeling office. They are licensed in several other states.

The law firm presented a check for $34,000 on Dec. 15 during a check presentation that was held prior to the Steelers' regular-season home game against the Buffalo Bills. An additional $3,000 was added as a result of the sacks in the last three games.

