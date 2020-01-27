Barnett crossbow manufacturer, distributors face suit after man claims bow unexpectedly discharged

WILLIAMSON – A couple is suing the manufacturers and distributors of a Barnett crossbow after the husband suffered an injury when the bow allegedly discharged without warning.

Troy Jarrell Jr. and Kimberly Jarrell filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Barnett Outdoors LLC, also known as Barnett Outdoors Inc.; Barnett Crossbows; Mountain Heritage Outdoors Inc., and others alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, negligence, strict liability and breach of warranty.

The suit states Troy Jarrell was deer hunting in Ragland on Oct. 31, 2017, with a Camo Barnett Ghost 410 1.5-5X Scope Crossbow. The Jarrells claim the crossbow unexpectedly discharged, causing injury to Troy Jarrell's hand.

The plaintiffs claim the crossbow was dangerous and has a defective design.

The Jarrells seek compensatory and punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by Mark Mitchell in Williamson.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo County Circuit Court case number 19-C-158