UPS warehouse worker files suit after sustaining facial fractures in forklift accident

CHARLESTON – UPS is facing a negligence suit after a warehouse employee was injured while operating a forklift at its Nitro warehouse.

Rodrick Taylor filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against UPS Ground Freight Inc., UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. and UPS Inc. alleging negligence.

Taylor alleges he worked at the UPS Service Center warehouse in Nitro. He alleges that on Nov. 28, 2017, while operating a forklift, the forklift became lodged on a metal strap that was serving as a joint in the concrete floor. Taylor claims the forklift suddenly came to a violent stop and caused him to slam into the metal bars. The suit states he suffered facial fractures, a head injury, blurred vision and other injures as a result.

Taylor alleges the straps protruding from the floor caused previous accidents and injuries and that the defendants exposed him to an unsafe working condition.

Taylor seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by D. Blake Carter Jr. of Bailey Javins & Carter LC in Charleston and R. Edison Hill of Hill Peterson Carper Bee & Deitzler PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1162