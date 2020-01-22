Travelers alleges St. Albans company owes more than $30,000 in unpaid workers' comp premiums

CHARLESTON – Travelers Property Casualty alleges a St. Albans company owes than $30,000 for a workers' compensation policy.

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Kentucky Natural Resources Corp.

According to the complaint, Travelers issued a workers' compensation insurance policy to Kentucky Natural Resources from Sept. 30, 2017 through May 31, 2018. Travelers alleges that after performing an audit of the policy, they found Kentucky Natural Resources owed an additional $42,341 premium on the policy. After an $8,547 credit, Travelers alleges it is owed $33,794, which Kentucky Natural Resources has failed to pay.

Travelers seeks monetary relief of $33,794 plus 5.5 percent interest from the date of the judgment until it is paid in full, and all other just relief. It is represented by Jerred Roth of Burton Neil & Associates PC in Mineral Wells.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1160