DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Leadership Changes Look to the Future

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is kicking off 2020 with a wave of changes within its leadership ranks. The firm welcomes new board of directors, department chairs, practice group chairs, and partners.

Dinsmore Chairman and Managing Partner George H. Vincent begins his fifth term stewarding the firm. He joined Dinsmore in 1982 and began his first term in 2007.

“It’s an honor to be reelected by my peers,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us as our leadership transitions both on the board of directors and at the practice group level. We have made great progress in expanding our footprint and services we offer our clients. That’s what I hope to continue.”

The new board members include Donna King Perry in Louisville, Kentucky; Ashley Pack in West Virginia (Charleston, Huntington and Lewisburg); Greg Kaskey in Dayton, Ohio; and Allison Goico, who joined by virtue of being named the new chair of Dinsmore’s Labor & Employment group.

With Goico’s transition to department chair, partner Faith Whittaker takes over as practice group chair for the Employment group. Elsewhere, Brian Tent and Matt Molloy co-chair the Patent Procurement & Management practice group, and Matt Gunn chairs the Immigration group, with Greg Adams stepping down from his co-chair position. In Frankfort, Kentucky, Rusty Cress assumes the role of office managing partner.

Lastly, 18 Dinsmore associates made partner to begin the new decade. They include an even split of nine women and nine men from the firm’s Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus, Lexington, Pittsburgh and Wheeling offices.

“We make every effort to give our attorneys the opportunity to achieve their career goals,” Vincent said. “When we empower our attorneys, great things happen for the firm and our clients. I’m looking forward to the accomplishments of our next generation of leaders and watching them continue to cultivate an environment of opportunity and growth. It’s an exciting time for the firm.”

