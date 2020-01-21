DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Promotes 18 Attorneys to Partner

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 13.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is proud to announce 18 attorneys were elected to partnership effective Jan. 1, 2020. They are Anthony Bickel, Sara Cameron, Nicholas Godfrey, Christopher Hammond, Jerrad Howard, Kurt Hunt, Lauren Ingebritson, Cory Ingle, Allison Knerr, Michael Mattingly, Sarah Mattingly, Nicole Nan, Daniel O’Gara, Caroline Pieroni, Aimee Stern, Adrianne Strong, Eric Quinn, and Diana Vicen.

“When we empower our attorneys, good things happen,” said Dinsmore Chairman and Managing Partner George Vincent. “Our new partners have been key to the firm’s success, and I’m pleased to welcome them.”

The 18 are evenly split between men and women and are located in our Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus, Lexington, Pittsburgh, and Wheeling offices.

With the promotions, Dinsmore now boasts 308 partners across its 25 markets throughout California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

Cincinnati

Anthony Bickel focuses his practice on commercial finance, real estate, and general corporate law. He has extensive experience advising lending institutions on all aspects of commercial loans, including loan workouts and restructurings, construction loans, real estate loans, and other asset-based loans.

Sarah Cameron’s practice is primarily focused on defending business entities and professionals in contract-related and business tort litigation. She has experience in complex commercial litigation and has first-chair bench and jury trial experience. Additionally, she has successfully represented clients in appellate court and alternative dispute resolution.

Kurt Hunt primarily works in privacy, cybersecurity, and public utility issues, particularly in the telecommunications industry. In that role, he advises clients on general corporate and administrative issues, regulatory compliance and contract negotiations.

Lauren Ingebritson focuses her practice on intellectual property infringement litigation and licensing. She has represented clients in everything from consumer goods to medical devices and has experience in patent, trademark, rights of privacy and publicity, copyright, trade secrets, breach of contract claims, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and securities fraud.

Cory Ingle concentrates his practice on intellectual property law with a focus on patent application preparation and prosecution. He advises clients on the patentability, freedom to practice, acquisition, and licensing of technical innovations.

Allison Knerr’s work has included claims of breach of contract, breach of license agreement, negligence, and fraud. She has also represented companies on matters related to regulatory requirements under the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act.

Michael Mattingly’s two overseas combat tours as an officer in the 101st Airborne Division give him a unique skill set to analyze complex legal problems and act decisively on his clients’ behalf. Recently, he has represented several national employers in nation-wide Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) class actions in jurisdictions across the United States.

Nicole Nan focuses her practice on drafting and negotiating agreements governing the creation and licensing of intellectual property and litigation relating to patent infringement.

Eric Quinn concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, securities regulation, and capital markets. His work involves domestic and cross-border M&A, joint venture, private equity and venture capital transactions, including negotiated mergers, leveraged buyouts and the acquisition and divestiture of divisions and subsidiaries.

Louisville

Jerrad Howard is responsible for providing advice to and representing public and private companies, public utilities, and financial institutions. He concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, as well as commercial finance and regulatory compliance for financial institutions.

Sarah Mattingly focuses her practice on commercial litigation, banking, and finance law. She assists clients contested litigations, complex bankruptcies, real estate, and general transactions. She regularly appears in state and federal courts to advocate for her clients.

Daniel O’Gara has experience representing a variety of individuals and businesses in complex business and commercial litigation matters, including fiduciary litigation, creditor’s rights, and contract disputes. His experience spans both trial courts and appellate courts in Kentucky.

Caroline Pieroni focuses her practice on general business litigation and advice, including acting as outside general counsel to several businesses. She also has experience defending clients in court and arbitration against consumer claims, employment claims, and personal injury claims. As a former reporter, she has unique insights in the areas of First Amendment and media law.

Columbus

Christopher Hammond draws on his background as a financial analyst at GE to serve as a trusted adviser and a go-to resource for challenging transactional issues encompassing a variety of business and tax matters.

Diana Vicen focuses her practice on traditional governmental and conduit public finance transactions. Her experience includes serving as bond counsel, underwriter's counsel, borrower's counsel, bank counsel, issuer's counsel, and disclosure counsel in both tax-exempt and taxable financings.

Lexington

Adrianne Strong represents clients in all varieties of commercial litigation ranging from general business and contract disputes to insurance defense to fiduciary litigation. She has worked with a range of clients, including a number of oil and gas companies, lending institutions, and coal companies.

Pittsburgh

Nicholas Godfrey assists clients in insurance coverage disputes and bad-faith claims, general employment matters and wrongful termination litigation, product liability litigation, and professional liability claims. He maintains an active NCAA practice in which he defends coaches against allegations of violating NCAA bylaws and legislation.

Wheeling

Aimee Stern focuses her practice primarily on workers’ compensation matters. She represents a wide variety of clients in Ohio and West Virginia, ranging from small entities to larger, self-insured corporations.

