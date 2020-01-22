Woman who slipped and fell while visiting South Central Regional Jail seeks damages

CHARLESTON – A Charleston woman who slipped and fell while visiting the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston blames her fall on the alleged negligence of the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

Mary Ann Williams filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against West Virginia Regional Jail Authority alleging negligence.

According to her complaint, Williams was conducting an interview with an inmate at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Nov. 3, 2017. She alleges as she was walking from the interview to the facility exit, she slipped and fell on liquid in the area and was injured. Williams alleges the defendant failed to maintain a safe premises and should have known of the dangerous condition in the traffic area.

Williams seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by attorney Michael Clifford in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1153