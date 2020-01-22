Former O'Charley's sever claims physical assault, sexual harassment from supervisor forced her to quit job

CHARLESTON – A former server at an O'Charley's restaurant in South Charleston claims she was physically abused and sexually harassed by a supervisor.

Donja Brown filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against ABRH LLC, Todd Truesdell and Steve Pruitt alleging sexual harassment, retaliatory discharge, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Brown worked as a server at O'Charley's restaurant in South Charleston from 2013 through August 2019. She alleges that her supervisor, Pruitt, began to physically abuse and sexually harass her in July 2019, including striking her in the shoulder and head on several occasions and unwanted kissing.

She alleges she obtained a personal safety order on Aug. 28, 2019, from the Kanawha County Magistrate. She alleges in retaliation, O'Charley's cut her work schedule and refused to protect her against the harassment, which forced her to quit her job.

Brown seeks compensatory damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Kurt Entsminger and Phillip Estep of Estep Entsminger Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer F. Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1147