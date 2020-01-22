Riverside Health & Rehab faces suit from estate of resident who allegedly died due to negligent care

CHARLESTON – The estate of a man who formerly resided at a St. Albans skilled nursing facility blames his death on dehydration and malnutrition.

Kiesha Amos, as administratrix of the estate of Alfred Calvin Knighton, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Sava Senior Care LLC, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and others alleging negligence, medical malpractice and other counts.

The suit states Calvin Knighton was admitted to Riverside Health and Rehabilitation on July 12, 2018. The plaintiff claims that Knighton suffered dehydration, malnutrition and hypovolemic shock while under the care of the defendants and died on Nov. 25, 2018, as a result of his alleged negligent care. The plaintiff alleges the decedent failed to receive timely and accurate care assessments, medication, diet and treatment.

Amos seeks general and special damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by James McHugh, Michael Fuller Jr. and D. Bryant Chaffin of The McHugh Fuller Law Group PLLC in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1143