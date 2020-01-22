West Virginia Record

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Man sues GM, Moses Chevrolet claims he was sold defective Silverado

State Court

By Marian Johns | Jan 22, 2020

Renaissance center 1714935 1280
General Motors' headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan. | Pixabay

CHARLESTON – A St. Albans man is suing General Motors and a Kanawha County dealership over allegations he was sold a defective Chevrolet Silverado. 

Stanley Souder filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors Inc. and Moses Chevrolet Inc. alleging products liability, breach of warranty, negligence and violation of West Virginia code. 

According to the complaint, Souder purchased a 2018 Chevy Silverado from Moses Chevrolet for $41,549.66 on Dec. 6, 2018. He alleges that after six months of owning the vehicle, it began to make a grinding noise and have a grinding feel while turning or stopping in the rear of the truck. Souder claims that from June through August 2019, Moses as well as another Chevy dealer, Walker Chevrolet, could only temporarily fix the problem and he was eventually told the issue was a manufacturer's defect. 

The plaintiff alleges the truck was defective when it left the dealership's control and GM negligently designed the vehicle.

Souder seeks compensatory and monetary damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Joseph Spano Jr. and Faun Cushman of Pritt & Spano PLLC in Charleston. 

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1136

