Woman alleges Boone County auto repair shop negligently passed inspection on vehicle with defective brakes

CHARLESTON – A woman claims a Boone County auto repair shop and one of its mechanics passed inspection on the used vehicle she purchased despite it having defective brakes and other issues.

Amanda Neville filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Tom's Custom Auto Repair Inc., Thomas Pauley and Melody Pauley alleging negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation.

According to the suit, Tom's Custom Auto inspected a 2000 Jeep Wrangler under its previous owner and Neville purchased the Jeep on July 31, 2018. The plaintiff alleges she learned after purchase that the vehicle was defective and should have never passed inspection. Neville claims the defects include worn brakes, leaking fluid from the steering box and defective upper and lower ball joints.

After an investigation by the West Virginia State Police, the mechanic, defendant Pauley, admitted that he failed to pull off the rear wheel to inspect the vehicle's brakes. The suit states the West Virginia State Police Department issued a suspension of 30 days to Tom's Custom Auto Repair Inc. and a six-month probationary period.

Neville seeks compensatory damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Joseph Spano Jr. and Faun Cushman of Pritt & Spano PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1135