West Virginia Record

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Man injured when railing collapsed at Williamson Treatment Center seeks damages

State Court

By Marian Johns | Jan 28, 2020

Wood 691632 1280
Pixabay

WILLIAMSON – A Williamson man is claiming negligence after he was injured when a railing collapsed at a Charleston property.

Joseph Marcum filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Williamson Treatment Center LLC alleging negligent inspection and maintenance and premises liability. 

According to the suit, Marcum was at the defendant's property in Williamson on Dec. 28, 2018. He alleges that when he leaned against a railing at the entrance to the facility, the railing collapsed and caused him to fall and sustain injuries. 

Marcum alleges the railing was improperly installed and was not secure. 

Marcum seeks compensation, interest, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Joshua Ferrell and Nathan Brown of Ferrell & Brown PLLC in Williamson. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-167

Want to get notified whenever we write about Mingo Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Mingo Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Mingo Circuit Court

More News