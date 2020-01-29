Estate of former Putnam Center nursing home resident claims wrongful death

WINFIELD – The daughter of a man who formerly resided at Putnam Center nursing home and Teays Valley Center is claiming the facilities' negligence and his wrongful death.

Alysia Legg, administratrix of the estate of James Legg, filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Sunbridge Putnam Health Care LLC, doing business as Putnam Center, and others alleging negligence and wrongful death.

The suit states James Legg became a resident at Putnam Center nursing home on Sept. 5, 2018. The plaintiff alleges that Putnam failed to provide proper supervision, care and a safe environment for James Legg that resulted in his multiple falls, dehydration and aspiration pneumonia.

James Legg was also admitted to the defendant's Teays Valley Center for Rehabilitation on Oct. 10, 2018, where he also suffered injuries from multiple falls.

The plaintiff seeks punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joseph Reeder.

Putman Circuit Court case number 19-C-243