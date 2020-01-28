WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Gov. Justice speaks at annual West Virginia Economic Development Council Legislative Conference

West Virginia Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Jan. 22.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed a group of hundreds of economic development leaders from across the state today at the 2020 West Virginia Economic Development Council Legislative Conference in Charleston.

“I want just one thing: and that’s more and more and more for West Virginia and our people,” Gov. Justice said. “I can’t congratulate you enough on what you’ve already done, and I thank you for all the help you’ve given me and for making great things happen in West Virginia.”

The WVEDC was created to bring the various economic development professionals and organizations from around the state together to share and collaborate on common programs and issues to expand current businesses and industry and attract new business and industry to West Virginia.

The annual Legislative Conference is an opportunity for these leaders to get together to discuss the latest developments in the industry with a goal of continuing the growth of the state.

“All the economic development growth that’s going on in our state right now is unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “Every single day, it seems like, we are having meetings with people and companies that want to come to West Virginia. It’s off the chart.”

During his address, Gov. Justice highlighted the recent job growth in the state due, in part, to various companies deciding to locate or expand operations in West Virginia. The list includes Northrup Grumman, Hino Motors, Toyota Manufacturing, Proctor and Gamble, Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney, Pietro Fiorentini, Infor, Cornerstone, The Great Barrel Company, Facebook and many others.

The Governor also mentioned that West Virginia’s tourism industry is continuing its historic boom – outpacing the national growth rate by 58 percent.

“It’s amazing all the things that are happening right here in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia’s upside is off the chart and if you have the passion, the enthusiasm, and the belief that I have, we’ll keep running up this mountain and nobody will stop us.”

