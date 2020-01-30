Woman sues Princeton Community Hospital after doctor allegedly admits to error in vaginal surgery

PRINCETON – Princeton Community Hospital Association is facing a medical negligence suit filed by a Princeton woman who suffered injuries from a vaginal surgery.

Teresa Holt filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against PCH alleging medical negligence.

The suit states Holt underwent laparoscopic assisted vaginal trachelectomy surgery performed by Dr. Lori Ann Tucker at PCH on Jan. 31, 2017, and was discharged Feb. 2, 2017.

On Feb. 11, 2017, the suit states Holt went to the defendant's emergency department with complaints of pelvic pressure and the passage of stool through her vagina. She alleges testing showed she had developed a rectovaginal fistula.

She alleges that Tucker admitted to an error in the Jan. 31 procedure and that she needed two additional surgeries to correct the errors.

Holt seeks damages, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Brian Headley, Jason Ballard and Jonathan Matthews of Headley Ballard LLC in Pearisburg.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 19-C-292-MW