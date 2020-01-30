Wellsburg man sues former employer, more than 20 companies alleging products exposed him to asbestos

MOUNDSVILLE – A Wellsburg man who worked for a Follansbee company alleges exposure to asbestos caused him to develop a disease.

Roger Snoderly and Karen Snoderly filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against Air & Liquid Systems Corp., successor-by-merger to Buffalo Pumps Inc,; 3M Corp.; Koppers Inc. and others alleging negligence, strict liability, conspiracy, breach of implied/express warranty and other claims.

According to the plaintiffs' complaint, Roger Snoderly was diagnosed with an asbestos-related disease on Nov. 30, 2017. He alleges he was exposed to asbestos dust when he worked at Koppers' plant in Follansbee. Smoderly claims that he breathed or ingested asbestos as a result of working with and around products manufactured, supplied, sold and installed by the defendants.

The plaintiffs seek actual and punitive damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Leslie Ann James of Hartley Law GRP PLLC in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 19-C-267-C