Woman who fell at Weirton Eat 'N Park alleges restaurant failed to warn of dangerous condition

NEW CUMBERLAND – A Colliers woman who was injured after a fall at Eat 'N Park blames the restaurant's alleged negligence.

Anna Angelo filed a complaint in Hancock Circuit Court against Eat 'N Park Hospitality Group Inc. alleging negligence.

According to her complaint, Angelo was at the Eat 'N Park on Three Springs Drive in Weirton on Oct. 3, 2018. She alleges she fell due to "hazardous conditions" at the restaurant's ingress and egress point and was injured. Angelo claims the restaurant failed to inspect and correct the hazardous condition or warn of the dangerous condition.

Angelo seeks monetary relief, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by M. Eric Frankovitch of Frankovitch, Anetakis, Simon, Decapio & Pearl LLP in Weirton.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Ronald E. Wilson.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 19-C-109