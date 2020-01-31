Estate of former Valley Center nursing home resident files wrongful death suit

CHARLESTON – The estate of a former Valley Center nursing facility resident alleges poor care at the facility contributed to the resident's wrongful death.

Shannon Egnor, executrix of the estate of Georgia Blankenship, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against 1000 Lincoln Drive Operations LLC, doing business as Valley Center, and Genesis Healthcare LLC, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

The suit states Blankenship, Egnor's aunt, became a resident at Valley Center nursing facility on Feb. 21, 2019. The plaintiff alleges that during her aunt's residency, she suffered several falls, fecal impaction and medication errors. Egnor alleges her aunt suffered "systemic abuse and neglect" that contributed to her death on March 20, 2019.

Egnor seeks punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1124