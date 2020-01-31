Former NGK worker claims invasion of privacy during drug screening, wrongful discharge

CHARLESTON – A former NGK worker alleges male supervisors were allowed to monitor her urine drug screening and that she was wrongfully discharged.

Tina Serles filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against NGK Spark Plugs (USA) Inc. alleging invasion of privacy and wrongful discharge.

Serles alleges she worked for NGK for six years as a senior product associate. She says she suffered an injury on July 8, 2019, due to malfunctioning equipment. Per company policy, she was required to take an on-site urine drug screening.

Serles claims that during the testing, her female supervisor held the bathroom door open allowing three male supervisors to monitor her. The suit states those monitoring her threw out the sample on the grounds that it "was not enough" and asked for a second sample. She alleges she refused and left and was terminated on July 12, 2019. She alleges the defendant fired her for allegedly failing to cooperate with its unlawful screening.

Serles seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Richard Walters and Carl Shaffer of Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1123