Former SNF Mining employee alleges his final paycheck was not paid in timely manner

CHARLESTON – A former SNF Mining employee who resides in Kanawha County claims he was not paid his final wages in a timely manner as outlined by state law.

Kevin Bess filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against SNF Mining Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act (WVWPCA).

Bess was employed by SNF and was terminated on June 24, 2019. He alleges that his final wages were not paid to him on the next regular payday as required by the WVWPCA. Bess claims he was not paid until July 11, 2019, which caused him to suffer economic loss, annoyance and inconvenience.

Bess seeks monetary relief of less than $74,999, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1121