Man alleges he was fired in retaliation by Wolf Run Mining, Arch Coal for reporting sexual harassment

PHILLIPPI – A former Wolf Run Mining and Arch Coal employee claims he faced continued sexual harassment and was fired for reporting the alleged misconduct.

Kristopher Currence and Trinity Currence filed a complaint in Barbour Circuit Court against Wolf Run Mining LLC and Arch Coal Inc. alleging sexual harassment/hostile work environment and wrongful discharge.

Kristopher Currence alleges he worked for Wolf Run and Arch Coal at their mine complex in Barbour County. He alleges that he faced repeated offensive touching, groping, remarks and sexual assault, including being punched in the genitals by another worker.

Currence claims that after he reported the misconduct, he faced threats and "bogus employment infractions," which resulted in his termination.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, interest and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by James Fox of The Fox Law Office PLLC and Michelle Roman Fox of the Law Office of Michelle Roman Fox, both in Hurricane.

Barbour Circuit Court case number 19-C-49