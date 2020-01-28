Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer PLLC Winchester VA office continues to grow

Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer PLLC recently issued the following announcement on Jan. 16.

WINCHESTER, VA, January 16, 2020 – Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer, PLLC is pleased to announce that Member/Owner Karen Tracy McElhinny recently transferred to its Winchester, Virginia office to oversee that office’s continued growth. Managing Member William Slicer explained, “Our firm has always had a client-centered approach to defense, and, as our clients’ needs expanded to include the states surrounding West Virginia, we strategically located our offices in Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia and Winchester, Virginia so that we can defend clients throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and the surrounding region and minimize travel time for our clients. Karen McElhinny’s move to the Winchester office is the next step in responding to our clients’ needs.”

Ms. McElhinny said, “I am excited to join Attorney Michael Dunham and our newest attorney, Kathryn McCann-Slaughter, in Winchester as we begin the next decade. Michael Dunham has done an outstanding job representing our clients in Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and I am pleased to announce that we have elected him as a member of the firm.”

Ms. McElhinny also noted, “My clients in Central and Southern West Virginia should rest assured that I will continue to defend them as well.”

For over 20 years, Ms. McElhinny has defended and advised healthcare providers, public entities, professionals, and businesses in civil litigation. Ms. McElhinny joined our firm in 1997 and was elected as a member in January of 2003. She became an owner of the firm in 2014. Ms. McElhinny is Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent® rated, which is the highest possible rating in legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell also recognized her as a top-rated lawyer in litigation, and she was selected by her peers to be included in The Best Lawyers in America© for her work in the area of healthcare litigation.

Ms. McElhinny graduated with honors from the University of Virginia and obtained her law degree from the Washington & Lee University School of Law.

About: Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer, PLLC is a full-service law firm that represents businesses, governmental entities, and professionals in a variety of industries throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with lawyers licensed to practice in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina. The firm is headquartered in Charleston, WV where it was founded, but also has offices in Morgantown, WV and Winchester, VA. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook!

