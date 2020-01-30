AG's office warns job seekers to watch for employment scams

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office is warning people looking for jobs to be cautious when looking for employment opportunities.

With many people hoping to capitalize on new hiring budgets and others looking for a temporary job to pay off gift and travel expenses from the holiday season, January and February can be the busiest time for job seekers.

“The job hunt can be exciting, but don’t take just any offer,” Morrisey said. “Don’t fall prey to those looking to rip you off. Research the employer, verify the intended recipient of personally identifiable information and never give money up front in hopes of landing a dream job.”



Morrisey

The AG's office said those seeking employment should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions – ones that promise flexibility and extra income.

Additional tips include:

* Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.

* Check the business’ legitimate website or call its verified phone number to make sure the opening is authentic.

* Use caution when advertisements urge candidates to apply immediately and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”

* Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.

* Be very cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.

Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a fraudulent job posting or wish to report a suspicious listing are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.